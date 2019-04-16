A few minutes ago, we informed you guys about how actor Randeep Hooda came out in support of Alia Bhatt for not letting her work get affected with negative comments of Kangana Ranaut.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.”

Replying to Randeep’s tweet, Alia said, “Randy 🤗🤗🤗🤗”

Now, as expected, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has taken the controversy to next level. She has accused Randeep of harassing Kangana during the shoot of Ungli. In a series of tweet, she wrote, “Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka….(contd) @RandeepHooda”

In another tweet, she wrote, “(Contd)…..magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda”

Well, the war of words have started!

