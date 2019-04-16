In This Kangana Ranaut – Alia Bhatt War, Did Randeep Hooda Just Choose The Latter’s Side?

Randeep Hooda has come out and has appreciated Alia Bhatt for not letting her work get affected with the constant negativity and comments by the “very occasional actors and chronic victims”.

The talented Bollywood actor didn’t take any name but he was perhaps talking about Kangana Ranaut and her constant digs on Alia. Here’s what Randeep just tweeted-

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself 🤗

Kangana Ranaut has been making news recently for her back to back comments on Alia. Earlier she had slammed Alia for not talking about or not appreciating her last film Manikarnika. Later she criticised Alia and her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing their political opinions. Recently she again took a dig at Alia by calling the comparisons with her embarrassing.

All this while Alia Bhatt has maintained calm and composure. When she was asked to react on Kangana’s comments, Alia said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Kalank is all set to release on April 17. She will be next seen in films like Brahmastra, Takht, RRR and more. Randeep Hooda is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead.

