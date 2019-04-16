Blank: Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor Post Wishes For Debutant Karan Kapadia!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have wished luck to actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Blank.

Amitabh, who has worked with Dimple in films like “Batwara“, “Ajooba” and “Mrityudaata”, tweeted the link of the film’s trailer and wrote: “Wishing ‘Blank‘ the best. Wishes for Dimpleji’s ‘son’ – her sister’s son the very best.”

T 3144 – https://t.co/QAXewdhoYZ

wishing BLANk the best .. wishes for Dimple ji’s ‘son’ – her sister’s son .. the very best ..❤️🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2019

Rishi, who has given hits with Dimple like “Bobby“, gave his blessings to Karan, who is the cousin of actor Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

“Wishing the film ‘Blank’ all success-special blessings to Karan Kapadia. Crack it boy!”

Wishing the film “Blank” all success-special blessings to Karan Kapadia. Crack it boy!https://t.co/ytLhs9sw5V — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 15, 2019

An action thriller, Blank revolves around the life of a suicide bomber essayed by Karan. It also stars actor Sunny Deol.

The film is slated to be released on May 3.

