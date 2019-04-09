Blank: Akshay Kumar Has A ‘Groovy’ Surprise For His Fans!

Akshay Kumar is one celebrity who lets out positive vibes and excitement everywhere that he’s present. His massive fan base is all praises for his last, Kesari, and while we were all waiting for his next, the actor is blessing us earlier than expected. Khiladi Kumar will be doing a peppy number in Karan Kapadia’s debut movie, Blank.

The song has been composed by Arko and it is being said that it has already been shot yesterday at a suburban Mumbai studio. Talking about the song and Karan, Akshay Kumar says, “The boy has genuine ‘acting’ skills and I saw a spark in the boy for a short film that he again did all by himself that was recognised by Cannes. And with Blank, this boy has gone multifold in terms of acting and performance. Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut and I am Proud of him.”

Doing this song for him is my way of wishing him All The Best!!”

Karan Kapadia is Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna’s cousin and it’s indeed nice to see the actor being so supportive. Albeit, are y’all excited to see this duo grooving on a peppy number?

Blank which is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, also stars Sunny Deol, Ishita Dutta, amongst others.

The movie is slated for a 3rd May 2019 release.

