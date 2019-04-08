Box Office Collections: Kesari Crosses Gully Boy; Junglee, Badla & Luka Chuppi Updates

Box Office Collections: After the third weekend at the Box Office, Kesari has crossed the lifetime numbers of Gully Boy [140 crore]. With this, the film is now the third highest grosser of 2019 so far.

The film brought in 3.23 crore more on Sunday and with this its total has reached 143.02 crore. Next milestone in sight is Total Dhamaal [152 crore] and it would be a touch and go scenario for the Akshay Kumar starrer to surpass that number.

As for Junglee, it managed 1 crore* more on its second Sunday which has pushed its total to 23.45 crore*. Ideally, it should have crossed 25 crore by now as that would have given it some sort of chance to hit the 30 crore lifetime number. For now though, a 25 crore final number is what seems to be on the cards in the best case scenario.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla collected 1.57 crore more over the weekend. That has brought the overall collections to 85.26 crore. Some more numbers should trickle in for this week and then the week later till the arrival of Kalank. Though this Sujoy Ghosh directed film would just fall short of the 90 crore milestone, it is still a huge achievement for it to have reached this far at the least.

Ditto for Luka Chuppi which is still seeing some sort of footfalls going for it. The Dinesh Vijan production managed 0.50 crore* more over the weekend. As a result, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer currently stands at 93.23 crore*. The film should hang in as well for next 10 odd days till the arrival of Kalank and that should allow it a 94 crore lifetime number.

Both Badla and Luka Chuppi are Superhits.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

