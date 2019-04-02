Box Office Collections: Junglee Hangs On, Notebook Stays Low!

Box Office Collections: We saw two notable Bollywood movies releasing last week, Salman Khan Films’ Notebook and Vidyut Jammwal’s adventure-drama Junglee. Let’s check out how both the movies are holding on the weekdays.

Junglee managed to show some hold on Monday as it brought in 2.40 crores. Compared to 3.35 crores that was collected on Friday, this is fair. That said, it would have been even better had the collections stayed over the 3 crore mark.

Nonetheless, the fact that the film hasn’t taken a traditional 50% fall means that there is an audience which has liked the film due to which there is some sort of word of mouth travelling. With a total of 16.25 crores so far, the film would now comfortably go past the 20 crore mark after the first week.

As for Notebook, it is staying dull during the weekdays too, which is as expected considering the poor start that it had taken. With just 0.50 crores* more coming in, the film stands at 3.25 crores* as a result of which the first week would stay under the 5 crore mark. Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

