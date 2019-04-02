Kesari Box Office Day 12: Has A Good Hold On 2nd Monday!

Kesari Box Office Day 12: It is doing well at the ticket windows. On Monday, it brought in 3.50 crore* more which is little fall when compared to second Friday collections of 4.45 crore. The film is now set to have a good week from here on as competition isn’t much there and it has turned out to be a well set film.

The film has collected 128.51 crore* so far and 8-9 crore more would come in before the week is through. It would be in the running for the next week as well and that would ensure that the total goes comfortably past the 150 crore mark.

As of now, the Akshay Kumar starrer is aiming for a lifetime in the range of 155-160 crore which makes it a solid success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

