John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Was Screened For Real RAW Officers & Their Families!

The experience of screening John Abraham-starrer “RAW” (Romeo Akbar Walter), for Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana and other officers was “surreal” for the film’s director Robbie Grewal.

A host of RAW officers and their family members attended the screening, arranged before the film’s release on Friday, read a statement from the filmmakers.

An espionage thriller based in the era of 1971, the film is a tribute to the nameless and faceless men and women who operate behind enemy lines. Writer-director Robbie Grewal and actor Jackie Shroff who plays the RAW chief in the film were present at the screening.

Jackie said: “It was an honour to be amongst the real heroes of our country. I was petrified to meet the real heroes and their families; whether they would accept me as the reel chief. I was relieved when I heard them say, ‘You were perfect to the T’.”

It was vindicating when RAW officers and their families walked up and acknowledged or appreciated the effort, Grewal said in the statement.

“Meeting the RAW chief and interacting with him has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me. I was overwhelmed with their warm and kind-hearted reception to us and the film,” Grewal said.

Apart from John and Jackie, the film features Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Raghubir Yadav. The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.

