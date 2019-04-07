Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Grows On Saturday, Junglee Stays Dull

Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari found audiences on Saturday as well, what with 2.62 crore more coming in. This is an improvement in numbers over Friday collections of 1.65 crore. With this, the film’s total so far stands at 139.79 crore. Given the fact that Akshay Kumar’s films bring in family audiences on Sunday, there is good growth on cards today as well.

Kesari should cross Gully Boy lifetime of 140 crore today and from there its journey to challenge Total Dhamaal lifetime of 152 crore would begin.

As for Junglee, it is hardly collecting with second Saturday bringing in 0.75 crore*. The film’s numbers currently stand at 22.45 crore* and whatever trickling in now is just some addition to its first week total. The Vidyut Jammwal starrer would have a fair day today though that could well be about it as from Monday onwards one can’t expect much of a footfall.

