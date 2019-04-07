The 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.

The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.

'Bigg Boss 13' might get a new location
No More Lonavala! Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss To Move To A New Location For Its 13th Season

As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location.

While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.

Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for Bigg Boss for seven years now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here