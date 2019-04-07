The 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.

The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.

As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location.

While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.

Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for Bigg Boss for seven years now.

