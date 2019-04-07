Who Else Wants This Collaboration? Selena Gomez & Disha Patani, Are You Both Listening?

Actress Disha Patani has shared a video of her dance moves on the song, I can’t get enough by American singer Selena Gomez.

Disha shared the video on Instagram on Friday. It features the Baaghi 2 actress along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha shaking a leg on the groovy number.

She captioned it: “Just chilling with Dimple Kotecha. In love with this new track. ‘I can’t get enough’.”

On the Bollywood front, Disha will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif.

Bharat, an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film is slated for release on Eid.

