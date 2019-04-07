Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 2: Grows On Saturday!

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 2: This John Abraham starrer had growth on Saturday as 7.70 crores came in. This is better than what the film had earned on its opening day of 6 crores.

Planning to watch RAW in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

The movie is working in pockets and primarily at the multiplexes, which is also where its target audience resides. As long as there is an upwards trend, it is good news. If there is similar growth on Sunday as well, it would give the film a good chance to hang in well during the weekdays as well.

What works in favor of the film is the fact that it is a solo release in the running and there isn’t much competition from earlier releases either. Junglee is collecting very low and Kesari is in its third week with a different set of audiences for itself. That should give this Robbie Grewal directed film, which has collected 13.70 crores so far, a good platform to leverage from and register a decent first week eventually.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!