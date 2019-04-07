Post Tristan Thompson Saga, Here Are Khloe Kardashian’s Future Dating Plans!

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she is not ready to date again after her painful split from basketball player Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer,” a source told etonline.com.

The source added: Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.

“Khloe is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future.”

Khloe recently said she thinks she needs to start dating “accountants” rather than basketball players.

Thompson reportedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and Khloe’s former husband Lamar Odom cheated on her with multiple women.

