Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film UPDATE: Is He All Set To Take A Trip Back To His Roots?

What started from Shah Rukh Khan doing Saare Jahan Se Achcha, carried on him reviving the Don franchise with Don 3 and has now stuck to doing Madhur Bhandarkar’s next. But, now literally, every cinegoer wants to know what’s his next project. Shah finally has a reply for every one of those asking.

It seems Shah is all set to visit back to his roots and charm the girls away with his next. In a BBC interview, he said, “My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever you want me to be. My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be.”

Watch the video here:

"I want to make ppl happy now personally and change their lives" This beaming face adds more attraction to his wizard, appealing charisma@iamsrk ❤ and his interview for @bbcasiannetwork after receiving his 4th doctorate speaking about #MeToo movement#UniversityOfLawHonoursSRK pic.twitter.com/MF9gcTni4o — ѕαмα мσнαмє∂🇪🇬 (@samagenedy) April 5, 2019

In the same interview, he also added, “The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs too. There were times when I was working in the ‘90s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film but now all of them are acting in films and its so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry.”

He recently received an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London. The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students here on Thursday.

Over the years, he has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!