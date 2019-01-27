Don 3 LATEST Update: 2020 Release, Style With Substance, Malaysia, The Return Of Shah Rukh Khan & More!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 isn’t going to stop making news anytime soon. With every passing day we get to hear something new about that film. To be directed by Farhan Akhtar, this third installment in the franchise is ready to roll but when?

The officials are still silent of Shah Rukh Khan not doing Saare Jahaan Se Achcha but the rumours regarding Don 3 are out in full throttle. From the actor doing the film this year to postponing it to the next, we’ve read enough about it to believe what’s true and what’s not.

Now, in a latest report by Mid-Day, it seems we will finally see Don 3 in 2020. The report suggests, that the makers of Don 3 (Excel Entertainment & Red Chillies) have finally zeroed in the script for the film. The statement reads, “Farhan and Shah Rukh had been looking for a suitable story to take the franchise forward, and now, they have zeroed in on one. The developing of the script will take a few months. In the meantime, Farhan will shoot for his sports drama, Toofan, while SRK will be busy with the Indian Premier League.”

We might have considered this as just another whisper by a bird but the statement gets interesting. It adds the name of country in which it will be shoot. It adds, “So, they are planning to take the film on floors by year-end or early 2020. Like Don 2 (2011), a chunk of the third edition will be shot in Malaysia, and the team has already applied for a subsidy for the shoot.”

Considering the aesthetics of Farhan Akhtar’s filmmaking and adding Malaysia to the scene, we’re sure this will hype up the budget of the film. Farhan will make sure there’s no lack of style & substance considering how much the movie is been waited for.

