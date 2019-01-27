Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 2: Jumps HUGE On Saturday!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has seen a much bigger turnaround than the one that was expected out of it on Saturday. After taking a decent start of 8.75 crores at the box office, all eyes were on Saturday to go past the 13 crores mark at the least.

That would have indicated a good trend. However what has happened is indeed remarkable as the Saturday numbers have turned out to be 18.10 crores. That has more than compensated for the sub-10 crores start that the Kamal Jain production had seen and now it has to be seen how does Sunday turn out to be.

The film did see some kind of benefit from the Republic Day holiday though it could have been counter effective as well had the reports and word of mouth not been good. In that case the holiday advantage would have been quashed. However, with good numbers coming on the second day, the overall total stands at 26.85 crores.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is now set to score the biggest opening weekend of 2019. Uri – The Surgical Strike had started the year well with 35.73 crores scored over the weekend after taking an opening of 8.20 crores. Now after a 8.75 crores opening day followed by a good jump on Saturday, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is coming up trumps.

*Estimates – Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

