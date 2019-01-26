Manikarnika Co-Director Krish BREAKS Silence: “Don’t Think How Kangana Ranaut Can Sleep Well By Taking The First Credit”

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi finally hit the theatres last Friday after overcoming several obstacles like postponed release dates, Kangana-director feud, Sonu Sood leaving the project and much more. Krish, who was originally directing the entire project now finally breaks his silence over the entire saga and here’s what he has to say.

In a recent interview with the entertainment porta,l SpotboyE, Krish revealed that the issues began at the post production stage while Kangana had gone shooting for her other project – Mental Hai Kya. When she came back, she expressed concern over other actors empowering her.

“I had finished my entire edit in June. I had completed all the reels and even given them for sound recording. Everybody even dubbed but not Kangana. She was shooting for Mental in London.

She later said that she had few small concerns. After few days, she said that iska jyaada hai, uska jyaada hai, this girl is overpowering, that girl is overpowering. Then she came up with yeh change karna hai, woh change karna hai. She also said that Kamal Jain (producer) hadn’t liked the film.”

As per the director, he even agreed to some changed until Sonu Sood’s part came into the picture.

“I agreed to make some changes. We decided we needed to shoot for additional 6 days. Kangana was not required in that extra time. She suddenly rose to say that Sonu’s character should be killed at the interval point. This was completely against history. Sonu was playing an important antagonist, he had a beautiful arc in the story and we had shot with him beautifully for 35 days, Sadashiv (Sonu’s character) would have died in the film but just little before Laxmibai’s death.”

He continued, “Then I came away to Hyderabad to start with my next, the NTR biopic and I got a call that they were doing re-recordings on the film that I had made. Not over yet, the editor was changed. The editor who had worked with me was asked to leave.

A few days later, I got a call from Sonu. He wanted to know if I was directing the film further or not. I came to Mumbai to meet Kamal Jain. Kangana was present at the meeting. She said the changes were small and she would manage, if I was busy.

I came back to Hyderabad and got a call from Sonu that they were terminating his character at the interval. I told them that I won’t direct that change in Sonu’s role. Kamal Jain replied that Kangana will direct. Sonu told me that he wasn’t going ahead if I was not taking any further part…”

He even took a stand for Sonu saying, “I don’t blame Sonu for quitting. His run time was 100 minutes and it was being chopped to 60 minutes. Who will agree? Nobody would.”

Krish concluded the conversation revealing that he has been paid for only 30 percent of the project and the budget had been exceeded due to unnecessary re-shots.

When asked about credits, he said, “I don’t think how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!