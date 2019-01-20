Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: This Tweet Of Co-Producer In A Way PROVES Shah Rukh Khan Stepping Out!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha came as a big surprise last week. Many of the movie-buffs supported it calling a wise decision as the actor is said to choose massy Don 3 over the space movie, avoiding furthermore experimental roles. Now, a recent tweet from Khan’s friend and co-producer of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, seem to be a hidden message for the actor.

Ronnie Screwala, who is one of the producers of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, made a cryptic tweet yesterday. He stated, “Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT.”

Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT. — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) January 19, 2019

Well, the enlightening tweet wasn’t directed at anyone, it did have a message to proclaim. Even though SRK didn’t utter a word about stepping out of the film, the tweet gave a sort of confirmation on actor’s exit from the project.

Shah Rukh Khan and Producer Ronnie Screwala have earlier collaborated for movies like Swades and Chennai Express.

Recently superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan relived their ‘Karan Arjun’ days.

“Karan + Arjun … fond memories, Shah Rukh,” Salman captioned a video that he posted on Instagram of the two actors watching “Karan Arjun” and hugging each other.

After starring in the 1995 film, the friends went on to share screen space in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. They also appeared together at many events.

Apparently, they also went through a rough patch about a decade ago. But they soon sorted out their differences.

Most recently, Salman did a cameo in SRK’s latest film Zero.

