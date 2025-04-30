The duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is the perfect recipe for a massive hit. We have seen them together delivering blockbusters in the past, and now, they are ready for another much-awaited reunion. Just like the hit pair of SRK and Kajol, the modern era of Bollywood is witnessing the magic of SRK and Deepika. After delivering a monster box office hit like Pathaan, they are ready to work together in King.

Deepika Padukone joins King

It is learned that Deepika has joined Shah Rukh’s next film, King. After Dunki, the superstar took a longer gap and is ready to storm the big screen next year. Siddharth Anand will direct the action thriller, which marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. The news of Deepika joining the cast has already left fans excited, and they are already calling it a blockbuster.

The beginning of the blockbuster journey

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s pair has never gone wrong, and it all started in 2007, with Om Shanti Om. Made on a budget of 40 crores, it made 79.50 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a huge success. After this film, there was no turning back, and they delivered massive hits together.

Two consecutive 200 crore grossers!

After Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunited in Chennai Express. Released in 2012, the film was a big hit, earning 227 crore net against a reported budget of 75 crores. It was their first 200 crore net grosser together.

The duo collaboration for the third time with Happy New Year. Again, it was a commercial success and despite mixed reviews, it made a whopping 203.30 crore net in India against a budget of 140 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s historic blockbuster

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone collaborated for the fourth time, and once again, it was a blast at the Indian box office. This time, they created history by delivering Bollywood’s first-ever 500 crore net grosser. It amassed a huge 543.22 crore net against a budget of 250 crores.

Earnings of over 1000 crores!

Shah Rukh and Deepika have worked together four times, excluding cameos. Every time they came together, the Indian box office witnessed fireworks. The cumulative sum of their films is a whopping 1053.02 crore net. So, with King, we can already smell a rampage at the box office.

Take a look at the box office performance of SRK and DP’s films together:

Om Shanti Om – 79.50 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Happy New Year – 203.30 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Total – 1053.02 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

