Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is performing spectacularly at the box office in North America despite the new releases. The Star Wars fans are reliving the memory on the big screens and wrapped with nostalgia. It also benefits financially, reaching $400 million in the US after the re-release. It has now beaten Captain America: Civil War’s domestic haul to become one of the top 45 highest-grossing films of all time in the US. This Natalie Portman and Samuel L Jackson star movie is also close to hitting a huge milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was directed by George Lucas of Lucasfilm, and they served as its chairman before selling it to Walt Disney. It was praised for its mature themes, darker tone, and performances, making it the second highest-grossing in the trilogy. Revenge of the Sith takes place three years after the beginning of the Clone Wars, as introduced in Attack of the Clones. The film chronicles the rise of Darth Sidious and the Galactic Empire, as well as Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the dark side of the Force. This event triggers the Jedi’s downfall and sets far-reaching consequences across the galaxy in motion.

According to a report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected a solid $2.4 million on its re-release first Monday. It has registered the biggest re-release in 28 years, beating The Lion King’s 3D 2011 re-release’s $2.3 million first Monday. It is only below A New Hope’s 1997 special edition’s $3.8 million, which was re-released over the President’s Day weekend and received the Monday holiday. It has also surpassed the domestic haul of MCU movie Captain America: Civil War.

The MCU flick was released in 2016 and collected $408.08 million at the North American box office. Civil War collected $746.96 million overseas; the worldwide haul is $1.15 billion. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has now surpassed Captain America: Civil War’s US haul to become the 44th highest-grossing film of all time at the box office in North America with its $408.2 million total. It surpassed Jurassic Park’s $407.2 million, Spider-Man’s $407.8 million, and The Hunger Games’ $408 million alongside Civil War’s US haul to achieve this title.

Natalie Portman‘s film collected $488.17 million overseas, and its global total has hit the $896.37 million mark. Due to its re-release, the film is expected to surpass the $900 million mark. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was re-released on April 25 to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.

