REVEALED: Bharat Trailer Duration, Launch Details Ft. Salman Khan & Much More!

Bharat trailer is just around the corner and there surely is a hot buzz surrounding it. The reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with the addition of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff has just hyped up the curiosity for the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar, took his Twitter account to confirm that the trailer will be coming on April 24th. He teased the audience with an image in which we can see the sound mixing process of the trailer.

Now, according to the sources close to Pinkvilla, duration of the trailer is over three minutes. Their source adds, “Though the movie chronicles the journey of a man over six decades and also stars Katrina, the camaraderie or chemistry shared by the duo is more emotional than passionate. The trailer will unveil all the six looks of Salman and will have a few glimpses of Katrina and Disha’s character as well but will majorly tap on the emotional aspect of a man and his country with the nation.”

To be precise, the duration of the trailer is said to be of 3 minutes and 12 seconds. Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3 and will be back to the city for the trailer launch of Bharat by the end of the month. It’s also been said that a monumental event will be held to unveil the trailer of the film.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

