Osho Biopic: After Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt To Work With Aamir Khan Now?

Recently, a lot of speculations were rife that a biopic on Osho will be made soon with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan. Though there are reports that Aamir has opted out from the biopic.

A source had revealed, “Aamir had really liked the script but he has decided not to do this film for reasons best known to him.”

But there’s no official confirmation from Mr Perfectionist’s side. Today, Alia, who is all geared up for her upcoming film Kalank, revealed to us that she is keen on doing the biopic whenever it happens. She said, “Well, it is an idea that Shakun Batra has and I had said that whenever you do it, I will be on board. That’s not been something that’s been confirmed. But yes, if there’s an opportunity that comes along those lines, I would love to do it. But now I can’t because I’m doing a lot of other things, maybe after sometime.”

Well, that’s amazing if things fall in place. But for now, the biopic on controversial Indian godman, Rajneesh aka Osho, has been put on hold.

On the work front, Alia has a lot of films in her kitty. She has Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmastra, Takht and lots other films.

Kalank which also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

