A few days back, it was reported that superstar Ajay Devgn was approached by SS Rajamouli for his upcoming RRR. The action flick features South stars, Junior NTR and Ram Charan in key roles, and Ajay was said to play a pivotal role in it. Now, the official announcement from the makers has spelled an excitement amongst movie buffs as apart from confirmation of Ajay’s role, Alia Bhatt too, is roped in for the movie!

After giving the monstrous hits like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, maverick filmmaker Rajamouli has bought the blockbuster cast for his upcoming action movie, RRR. Just a while ago, the makers at the press meet announced the cast of the movie. Along with Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the movie will now also feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Slated for a release on 30th July 2020, RRR traces back to 1920s and depicts the story of two freedom fighters. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.

The film was officially launched on November 11 and the opening ceremony was presided over by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.

To be made on a budget of 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

“The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be 300 crore,” he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.

