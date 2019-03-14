Hum Dil Chuke Sanam 2: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMED For This Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial!

Recently, celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally announced his collaboration with Salman Khan on his birthday. After almost two decades, the duo will be seen together. Apart from this, even Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with Salman on the big screen which is like a cherry on the top!

As announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions, the film will be a love story. Amidst all the speculations that are being made about the film, we have learnt that it will be the sequel of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. The film holds a cult status in the Indian cinema which starred Salman and his then lady love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A lot of speculations are also being made on SRK’s role in the film. It is being said that he will be seen in a special role in the film. But a source revealed to us that King Khan will have a full-fledged role in the film. Well, it will definitely be a treat for all the SRK and Salman fans! This powerful trio coming back after ages will surely create havoc at the box office.

Apart from two superstars, SLB will be signing an A-List actress for the film. Can we ask for more?

Apart from HDCS2, SLB is planning another film with SRK and Salman which is a remake Baiju Bawra. But looks like it will be delayed since Hum Dil Chuke Sanam 2 is gearing up for 2020 release.

