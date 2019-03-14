Box Office Hype Meter – Milan Talkies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Photograph, Hamid: Rely On Word Of Mouth

Four distinct films release this Friday – Milan Talkies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Photograph and Hamid. Each of these films belongs to different genres and would basically rely on word of mouth from the opening perspective.

Milan Talkies is a dream project of Tigmanshu Dhulia. He had considered quite a few different actors and production houses during the last many years to put the film together and now he is making it with Ali Fazal. The film has a desi feel to it with a good dose of humour. The promotion though has been just about fair, though given the subject, treatment and target audience it could have been stronger.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister has director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at the helm of affairs. He is making a film almost two and a half years after Mirzya. This one is drama (laced with humour) about a kid reaching out to the Prime Minister no less to help build a toilet for his mother. Starring largely new faces with Anjali Patil (of Newton) coming with a kid (Om Kanojia), it would be driven via critical acclaim.

Photograph has director Ritesh Batra pairing up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui again after The Lunchbox. It features Santa Malhotra (Badhai Ho) as the leading lady but has hardly seen any promotion going for it. The film is seeing a niche arrival. Ditto for Hamid which tells the tale of a Kashmiri kid who gets into an unexpected bond with an Army officer.

All in all, the combined first-day collections of these four films could come up to around 2 crores and from there it has to be seen where do they head once the word of mouth starts setting in.

