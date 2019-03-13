After A BLOCKBUSTER 2018; The Year 2019 Starts With Breaking Stereotypes!

Year ago who thought a movie on menstruation will get an Oscar? Well, Guneet Monga did. This fierce woman just didn’t give up and created history like never before. Period. End Of Sentence this short documentary on the most familiar taboo in India has embarked a new journey in the 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

2018 was a completely different year for Bollywood in terms of the movies that did really well on the box-office despite having the competition with the big budget movies. Who knew that low budget movies like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho or Stree would be a huge success? And hopefully, 2019 is going to be the year of movies that will have the potential to do better in terms of off-the-grid topics or biopics.

2018 was the year of some completely emerging stars that performed spectacular on the screen and their low budget movies did well than any of the Khan’s in Bollywood. 2018 has given us some amazing biopics and breaking the stereotypes movies and that’s exactly how the year 2019 began with some amazing releases:

· URI: The Surgical Strike

Aditya Dhar’s incredible direction and Vicky Kaushal’s tremendous acting made this a huge success. The film is still doing well on the box-office though it was released in the month of January 2019. It has beaten a few records on the box office and is critically appreciated by everyone.

· The Accidental Prime Minister

This was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019 and did average on the box office. It is a biopic made on the former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. Anupam Kher’s versatile acting convinced the audiences and was appreciated by everyone.

· Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

This movie was a directorial debut of none other than Kangana Ranaut apart from doing the lead role in the movie. The movie did average on the box office despite dealing with the controversies of banning the movie for the release.

· Thackeray:

Thackeray is a biopic made on legendary Balasaheb Thackeray and his journey to the birth and evolution of the political party, Shiv Sena. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Balasaheb and the transformation was quite unbelievable, all credits to him and the makeup & art department.

· Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:

The subject in the movie was quite strong and the movie featured the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for the first time. The movie was directed by Shelly Chopra and the same sex love and family drama was applauded too by the audiences. Well, no one could have missed Rajkumar Rao, Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

· Gully Boy:

This was one of the most awaited movies of the year 2019 and it did come with a bang on. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai’s local rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The movie is still doing great on the box office and is considered to be one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2019.

These movies clearly state the difference of how the reality of Bollywood is changing and people are accepting these movies with their arms wide open. People want more real and practical screenplay rather than fiction or drama. There is a long list of the most anticipated movies releasing this year like Super 30, ’83, Tanhaji, Mental Hai Kya, Dream Girl, Kalank, Kesari, Mission Mangal and the list goes on. As far as the numbers are concerned no one knows how big these movies are going to make but if the story is unique and it appeals to the audiences they are going to be blockbusters despite of the cast of the movie.

