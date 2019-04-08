From Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha To Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota; Movies Which Divided Audience Into Two Extreme Sections

There’s been a transition in Bollywood over the recent years, contributing some eccentric and novel concepts to the movie buffs. Given the unfamiliar treatment, such movies don’t penetrate to the large section of the audience despite its high content or simply it can be said that there are two extreme reactions from the viewers, with one being fanatic and other one being the criticising one, due to the lack of commercial elements.

Let’s take a look at the movies, which divided the viewers into two extreme section:

Guzaarish (2010)

Guzaarish is said to be the best work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali till date, backed by breakthrough performances of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. The movie was trolled as boring and placid experience due to its unusual treatment by some but the lovers of niche genre were awestruck with its novel concept referring to euthanasia and the chemistry of lead actors.

Rockstar (2011)

Directed by maverick filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar was weaved beautifully with the tale of love between two different people and self-inflicted Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan. Upon its release, the movie went up underperforming at the ticket windows but gain a cult status over the years. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance was awe-inspiring but the movie also met with a criticism amongst a set of the audience due to the unrelatable content.

Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha is another gem from Imtiaz Ali’s school of cinema. After Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor once delivered a memorable performance as a sufferer of bipolar disorder. Owing to its storytelling, refreshing chemistry between Ranbir-Deepika Padukone, music and enlightening concept, Tamasha has its share of hardcore fans. But upon its release, the movie got bashed due to lack of the commercial elements and was outright rejected by many.

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jagga Jasoos is one of its kind movie boasted of exceptional performances by the cast, captivating storytelling and brilliant filmmaking, laced in an entertaining musical adventure. While, just like Rockstar and Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos has its own following, the Anurag Basu directorial is slammed by many for its unfamiliar treatment.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Abhishek Chaubey’s recent release, Sonchiriya was a box office disaster which contradicted its striking content. Including the impeccable performances by the lead cast, Sonchiriya touched various issues like caste discrimination and gender inequality under the main concept of dacoit’s life. Given its niche genre, the movie was allotted with very less number of shows in theatres and also was heavily criticised for lacking massy content.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019)

This Vasan Bala directorial is the latest one in the list. From the trailer itself, the audience was divided into two sections- the admirers and the haters. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is highly amusing despite massy dialogues and ‘masala’ elements. While debutant Abhimanyu Dassani is being applauded for its out-of-the-box character, the biggest takeaway is the psychotic villain by Gulshan Devaiah. Though a box office disaster but a treat for the lovers of offbeat cinema.

