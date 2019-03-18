Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: Celebrates The Flaws Of Bollywood Like Never Before!

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Jimit Trivedi



Director: Vasan Bala

What’s Good: The uncanny mixture of action-humour which never lets you disconnect from the narration, the legend of Mahesh Manjrekar adjoining with legendary quirks of Gulshan Devaiah, dialogues so simple that it makes you laugh & shocked (how could you laugh on such plain lines)

What’s Bad: When you fly high with a good script, there are few unwanted spots you can hit and that’s what brings the film a little down

Loo Break: Maybe, one, in the first half but the second half will hold you tight till the end credits!

Watch or Not?: A BIG FAT FILMY (in legend Ameen Sayani’s dialect) JEE HAAAAAAAAAAN!!!

User Rating:

If you’re a Bollywood lover, born in the 90s, you’ve seen every kind of hero that could exist in our eco-system. But, fortunately, Surya (Abhimanyu Dassani) is a flawed yet entertaining mashup of all of them. Suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain, Surya feels no pain (just orgasms). He needs water to be hydrated all the time, as dehydration is the way through which he can be hurt.

Through the elongated 40 minutes of flashback sequences, we see the death of Surya’s mother and how his best friend Supri (Radhika Madan) gets snatched from him. Years later, we’ve Surya trying to accept the normal life but then he meets his childhood idol Karate Mani (Gulshan Devaiah). Manu reunites him with Supri and introduces him to his twin brother Jimmy, who’s a goon in the disguise of a man leading a security services company. Jimmy steals Mani’s locket, his father’s souvenir, and Surya along with Supri decides to get that back.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: Script Analysis

Vasan Bala’s story is batshit crazy and more than its content, it’s the kind of treatment it gets that win many brownie points. It celebrates the flaws of vintage Bollywood in style and with no holds barred. An absorbing fusion of old-school Bollywood with a modern twist of humour and action makes this a stick-to-your-seat affair. There are many easter eggs in the film for a 90s ardent Bollywood lover; it’s a surprise waiting at every scene to leave them with nostalgia.

From the base level of writing, it’s a strong movie having some weak spots. It lacks in the first half to build the base, as it takes too much time to get to the point. The whole twin brother scenario isn’t introduced well which could leave some of the viewers confused. Every piece of the puzzle falls into its place in the second half but it tests the patience. The second half has all the fun, thanks to the cleverly penned and timed dialogues. The best things about the dialogues are – they aren’t filmy, they are simply written lines mouthed at a perfect time to create the maximum impact.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: Star Performance

Abhimanyu Dassani couldn’t have asked for a better delightfully packaged debut. He’s a keeper as Surya and manages to hold his charm throughout. I am damn sure he must’ve been asked ‘do not act like a Bollywood hero’ while he was being signed for the film. He achieves that brief and does nothing that Bollywood has fed us for years.

Gulshan Devaiah is the biggest takeaway for me from the film (sorry, Mahesh sir). Thanks to his amusing character sketch, Gulshan just gets in and gives birth to one of the most entertaining characters of all time. He’s flawless and that’s what makes him more adorable even as the bad guy. Mahesh Manjrekar is just as high as Gulshan when it comes to keeping the audience hooked. His experience comes into play to bring the house down with a simplistic dialogue such as “Mereko nahi sun na hai.”

Radhika Madan – that smile, that damned smile, that’s where I lost the track of her character graph in the film. She is a beast in the film when it comes to slickly choreographed action sequences, and otherwise, she smiles (and that’s enough). Jimit Trivedi does his part as required, nothing extra, nothing extraordinary.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vasan Bala’s first movie in the theatres and he brings out everything he has accumulated all these years of being a Bollywood buff. The love for cinema is visible from the first scene where you hear ‘Yeh toh hona hi tha’ (Ek main aur ek tu) suddenly erupting amidst an action scene. The direction falls narrow in the later first half but it picks up extremely well in the second half of the film. This nitpicking might be because of a nearly convoluted script (in the later first half) but nothing major to complain.

When it comes to paying a tribute to the cliched Bollywood, how can you not include the guilty-pleasure music? What an underrated album this film is going to have. Some very good song in Tere Liye and gratitude to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam with Life Mein Fair Chance Kiska; the album is full of surprises. Not the chartbuster material but fits extremely well the narration. A special mention for the impeccable background score which also plays an important role in evoking the laughs during many scenes.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota celebrates the flaws of Bollywood like never before. Watch it before its too late, and you regret the decision while laughing your heart out in front of your television/laptop/mobile screen months later.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Trailer

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie releases on 21st March 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie.

Three and a half stars!