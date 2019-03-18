How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari? – Very Very High Sir!

We are here to announce the results of the newly started segment ‘How’s The Hype?’. The anticipated Kesari, was the very first movie to be covered under the section. In ‘How’s The Hype?’, every aspect including- a teaser, trailer, posters, and songs of the movie is covered with a poll article, which lets the movie buffs decide the buzz for the upcoming movie. As the release is just a few days away, let’s see how the Akshay Kumar starrer period-action drama fared amongst the netizens.

All 15,310 votes have been recorded accounting for Kesari trailer, Sanu Kehndi song, Ajj Singh Garjega song, making part 1 and Teri Mitti song.

Starting from a newly released song, Teri Mitti, out of 1,743 people about 1,544 (89%) rated the buzz above 75%.

The making of action sequences titled Kesari part 1 of making, too, met with a highly positive response with 1,254 (87%) people out of total 1,444, voted the buzz above 75%.

Coming to Ajj Singh Garjega, the song saw 1,865 votes coming its way with 1,616 (87%) people giving the full marks.

Sanu Kehndi, which featured the eccentric moves of Akshay Kumar and energetic voice of Romy and Brijesh Shandliya, was the first song from the album to release. It fetched 2,999 votes, out of which 2,354 (79%) voters rated the buzz above 75%.

Now, the last and most important aspect i.e. Kesari trailer, and the response as expectedly was huge. 5,779 (79%) people out of 7,259 rated the trailer with buzz above 75%.

All said and done, about 82% (12,547) voters have rated Kesari on the buzz level of 75% and above, which is constitutes for a very very high buzz.

