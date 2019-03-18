Captain Marvel Box Office Day 10 (India): Drum Rolls For This Brie Larson Starrer As It Breaks Another Record!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 10 (India): Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is indeed another superhero success story for Marvel Studios. The movie has completed its second weekend at the Indian market, and despite multiple Bollywood releases, it is managing to mark an incredible run at the box office.

After a great Saturday with 5.10 crores coming in, Captain Marvel on Sunday witnessed a boost in its collection, adding another 6.10 crores to its kitty. With a total of 72.10 crores, the movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D) which had a lifetime collection of 72 crores.

The next mark, however, remains to be Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which is soon expected to be surpassed. All in all, it’s being no less than a cakewalk for this movie as its breaking huge records with every passing day.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967.

Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

