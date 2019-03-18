Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): With 221.90 Crores, Beats Akshay Kumar & Two Others!

Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): It is on a record-breaking spree, ever since it released. Speaking about its box office performance worldwide, the Ajay Devgn starrer is challenging the totals of some big hits. After beating Hichki and Judwaa 2, it has now overtaken Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Akshay Kumar’s Rustom and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.

At the end of its 4th weekend, Total Dhamaal has made a collection of 150.76 crores nett and 177.90 crores gross in India. While it has another 44 crores gross from overseas market, amassing a worldwide sum of 221.90 crores gross.

With 221.90 crores, the Indra Kumar directorial has surpassed M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores) and Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores) in the list of Bollywood’s worldwide grossers. It is looking forward to beating Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crores) in 2-3 days.

Recently during a promotional event, actor Anil Kapoor shared his desire to star in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic.

Asked which sports star’s biopic would he like to do, Anil told IANS: “Sachin Tendulkar… Because I am a huge fan of his.”

The actor had fun working with Madhuri Dixit Nene on Total Dhamaal. It is the third installment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on 22nd February 2019.

