Bollywood names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher have mourned the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died aged 63.

A slew of actors remembered Parrikar and called him a “gentleman, intelligent and a good soul.”

Parrikar died at his private residence here on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker & B'Town Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker & B’Town Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

The condition of Parrikar, diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since then, had turned “extremely critical” on Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted earlier in the day.

Here’s what the entertainment celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan:

Anupam Kher: 

Akshay Kumar: 

Kay Kay Menon: Manohar Parrikar, a fine example of ‘simple living, high thinking’. A personality that inspired confidence in every position that he served for the Nation! RIP Sir.

Randeep Hooda:

Swara Bhasker:

Shankar Mahadevan:

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here