Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker & B’Town Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Bollywood names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher have mourned the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died aged 63.

A slew of actors remembered Parrikar and called him a “gentleman, intelligent and a good soul.”

Parrikar died at his private residence here on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

The condition of Parrikar, diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since then, had turned “extremely critical” on Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted earlier in the day.

Here’s what the entertainment celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3122 – Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news .. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFTCeMMDxf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

Anupam Kher:

Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/4i4noSWSDZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2019

Akshay Kumar:

Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Kay Kay Menon: Manohar Parrikar, a fine example of ‘simple living, high thinking’. A personality that inspired confidence in every position that he served for the Nation! RIP Sir.

Randeep Hooda:

Man of few words,simple,epitome of integrity&efficiency,a straight shooter,defence minister,3 time chief minister of Goa,away from the trappings of a person in power,IITian,well mannered,a true servant of the nation, an example to follow for one and all.. Salute #ManoharParrikar pic.twitter.com/geIG1dA0vz — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 17, 2019

Swara Bhasker:

RIP Shri #ManoharParrikar Condolences and strength to the family in this tragic time of grief. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 17, 2019

Shankar Mahadevan: