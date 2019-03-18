Baahubali, KGF – The Invasion, Domination & Begining Of A New Chapter of South Cinema In Bollywood Box Office!

There was a time when Bollywood was only about Hindi movies but since the last few years, we’ve seen how there have been many doors opened for regional cinema. From Marathi cinema to Hollywood, one region which has ruled Bollywood in recent past is – South.

Not just with their box office numbers, South movies are also superhit on television too. Many of such movies get re-runs as far as their TRPs are concerned. There have been South movies which were dubbed and not released for cinema or not big release in the theatre but big success on TV like Aparichit, Dhamkee, Sher Dil, Dhamoo, Makkhee, Magadheera, Yevadu, Don number 1, Business Man, Ragada, Spyder, DJ.

There are South movies which were dubbed had a proper grand release and they still top the television chart. Some of them are Sivaji The Boss, Robot, Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and 2.0. Baahubali 2 Hindi version holds a record of highest viewership in TV among Hindi movies and is ahead of all Hindi movies on TV.

Let’s see how Tamil dubbed movies gained domination-

It can be attributed to the content, cinematic experience, acceptance among the mass. Also, fall in entertainment quotient of big stars movies and lack of acceptable content can be the reason. Further to add greater acceptance of Hollywood franchisee like Avengers, Fast and Furious, MI series have weakened the Bollywood content as far as scale goes.

Here are some DUBBED south movies which have done well in Hindi and taken Bollywood by surprise and ruled the box office to set a new era to rise.

1) Sivaji – The Boss (2007)

The movie found patrons because of Rajinikanth being a known face. The concept of the movie to fight black money attracted audience in the Hindi dubbed version also. It did decent business in Hindi to become a cult on TV.

2) Robot: Enthiran (2010)

Shankar, director, who also gave Sivaji – The Boss took movie cinematic experience and concept ideation to a different level. Being most expensive of its time, the movie story revolved around a Robot falling in love and going negative and rogue against its creator. The scale on which it was mounted was a true cinematic experience. It had emotional connect and people even empathizing for the machine. It earned well to gather around 20 crores in Hindi thus setting a stepping stone for South in Bollywood.

3) Baahubali: The Beginning – Hindi (2015)

As the name suggests it was the beginning of big things to come. Director Rajamouli gave the audience an epic cinema with the best cliffhanger ending making the audience to wait for the conclusion. The movie collected a huge 120 crores after opening at 5 crores and made Prabhas a household darling.

4) Baahubali: The Conclusion – Hindi (2017)

Carrying ahead from the beginning and more as the prequel, Rajamouli wouldn’t have imagined that his Hindi version of conclusion will become the biggest Hindi movie and only 1 to go above 500 crores in Bollywood. It became the biggest grosser of 2017 and all-time highest. It is a milestone which seems difficult to achieve. We saw Thugs of Hindustan (With Sr. AB and Aamir) which looked like the contender failing and we don’t foresee 500 crores soon from Bollywood.

5) 2.0 (2018)

Director Shankar’s most expensive Indian movie and part 2 to Robot (Enthiran) had advantage Akshay Kumar in this. Hindi belt acceptance became easy and the movie made more in Hindi than south. It went to collect huge 180 crores in Hindi becoming 3rd biggest grosser of 2018.

6) KGF – Chapter 1 (2018)

December 2018 release KGF Chapter 1 took Bollywood by surprise. With less pre-release hype and good support from Excel Entertainment, it was released along with to-be-goliath ZERO. KGF was lapped up by Hindi audience that from week 2 its daily numbers raced ahead ZERO. It collected 40 crores+ making Yash a likable hero. It has opened doors for Chapter 2 which will open big, having a chance to breach 100 crores.

Upcoming Monsters:

Saaho (2018)

With Baahubali’s Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, a lot of villains, great action and a heavy budget this is going to create records in Hindi. This is surely mounted and touted to be a Pan-India success in its Hindi dubbed version.

RRR (2020)

What’s next for Rajamouli to challenge his Baahubali? Looks like RRR is it. With Telugu superstars Jr NTR, Ramcharan Teja and the recent inclusion of Bollywood favourites Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, this is some different level of work in progress. It will be one of the most awaited movies in film Industry.

Let’s look out what SAAHO and RRR have in store for BOLLYWOOD!

