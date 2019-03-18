Ghar More Pardesiya From Kalank: Alia Bhatt & Madhuri Dixit’s Mesmerising Jugalbandi Brings Back ‘Dola Re Dola’ Memories!

Ghar More Pardesiya From Kalank: This Karan Johar directorial is touted to be one of the grandest affairs in Bollywood, and the first look posters and teaser hinted the same. The movie brings the ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi, on screen. Now, amidst all the hype, the love ballad titled Ghar More Pardesiya is out today.

Ghar More Pardesiya, features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit creating magic on the streets with their graceful moves across the streets of ‘Hira Mandi’. While on one hand we have the entire ‘Ramayan’ set up happening with hints of Ram and Sita in the form of the former two, we witness the mesmerising camaraderie between Alia & Madhuri in the later half as they get involved in a vocal jugalbandi. Raise your hands if you got reminded of Aishwarya – Madhuri’s Dola Re Dola from Devdas after watching this.

Also to be mentioned are Alia giving us pure aesthetic feels with her traiditional dance steps. That’s one thing we’re clearly looking forward to, as it says a lot about her character.

Check out the song here:

Kalank traces back to the pre-independence era of India and depicts the eternal story of love.

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is slated to release on 19th April 2019. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The teaser of Kalank gave a sneak-peak to the old world charm of Karan Johar’s ambitious project, and it has got love and appreciation from all quarters.

The two-minute video features the entire cast of the film, and transports one to the era of 1940. The teaser builds intrigue around the plot of the film.

Along with the varied hues of love, the Abhishek Verman-directed period drama will also highlight the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions.

