Box Office Collections: Badla Has A Very Good 2nd Weekend, Total Dhamaal Goes Past 150 Crore Milestone

Yet another day, and yet another record of good footfalls for Badla. The film has established itself well amongst the audiences and that was evidenced on Sunday as well when 8.05 crore came in. The film is registering very good occupancy and currently stands at 56.70 crore.

On its release, this number had seemed like the best case scenario for the lifetime total. However, right now this is something that the film has accumulated in a mere 10 days and a lot more is yet to come in. The film has gone past the lifetime numbers of another suspense thriller based on revenge, Hate Story 3, which had collected 53.50 crores overall.

The next target now is Sujoy Ghosh’s own Kahaani (59.26 crores) and that is expected to be crossed in next couple of days itself.

As for Total Dhamaal, it brought in 2.50 crore more on Sunday with family audiences stepping in. In the process, it has now achieved the milestone of entering the 150 Crore Club. Standing at 150.76 crore, the Indra Kumar directed multi-starrer has kept the Box Office busy ever since its release. Whatever additional comes in now would be an added bonus, though one waits to see if it stays in circulation after the arrival of Kesari this Thursday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

