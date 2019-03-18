Has Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY Decided What To Do Next? HINT: It’s SHOCKING!

It’s been a rough time for Shah Rukh Khan; especially after the debacle of Zero, the fans were eagerly waiting for the star to announce his next project. Now after several speculations about the upcoming movies, King Khan might surprise us by exploring the new medium of entertainment.

As per the report in Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut in the digital medium. Though already involved in a web series Bard Of Blood as a producer, the actor is keen to make his acting debut.

A close source states, “The series that Shah Rukh has decided to do is a thriller. Like Bard Of Blood, it will be produced by his banner. The subject has excited him so much that he has decided to not only produce it but also act in it,” reports Filmfare.

Though the official announcement is awaited, this news is definitely a sigh of relief for all SRKians.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is living his Indiana Jones moments while trying to uncover a secret in Dubai.

SRK features in a series of videos, which are part of Dubai Tourism’s #BeMyGuest campaign. #BeMyGuest features a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting Dubai’s iconic locations and sites.

Throughout the campaign Shah Rukh lives his Indiana Jones moments, reaching out to his fans across the world, seeking their help in solving clues, and inviting them to find what other fantastic experiences await them, in Dubai.

