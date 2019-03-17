Box Office Collections: Badla Is The First Choice Of Audiences, Total Dhamaal Keeps The Laughs On!

Box Office Collections: Badla is staying on to be the first choice of audiences all across the country. Even though there are three other successful films in the running [Captain Marvel, Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal] along with several other new releases [Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Photograph, Milan Talkies, Hamid], it is the Sujoy Ghosh directed film which is attracting most footfalls.

This was evidenced on Saturday as well when the film jumped further to collect 6.60 crore at the Box Office. Friday was quite good too at 4.05 crore (updated numbers) and with Saturday seeing a good jump again, the film is now set for good collections today as well.

So far the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer has collected 48.65 crore already and the manner in which it is currently going, 55 crore should be surpassed before the weekdays kick-start. Hit.

As for Total Dhamaal, it is keeping the laughs on at the select screens where it is currently playing. The film brought in 1.50 crore* more on Saturday and with that it has come closer to the 150 crore mark. So far, the Indra Kumar directed multi-starrer has collected 148.01 crore* and if there is a bit of a jump today then the 150 crore milestone could be accomplished there and then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

