Abhimanyu Dassani Plays With Fire And Water In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota!

As the film is inching closer to its release, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been intriguing the audience with creative insights. The recent poster by the makers will give you a message as well as make you feel uncomfortable.

Abhimanyu Dassani as Surya has made his mark as the man who feels no pain with every quirky poster. The latest poster advocates to drink water like the trailer, but leaves the audience in shock as Surya gulps down steaming water.

Sharing the poster, the makers said, “Water is the secret to his energy! #MardKoDardNahiHota P.S. Paani toh peete hi rehna chahiye! @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany.”

If steaming water wasn’t enough, Surya also played with fire in another poster. Presenting the quirky poster with an equally quirky caption, RSVP movies said, “They said you can’t play with the fire! LOL!!! #MardKoDardNahiHota @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany”

One poster after another, the makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota are engaging the audience revealing one trait after another with the quirky and gimmicky posters of Abhimanyu Dassani.

The quirky and eccentric posters go in sync with the unconventional and exciting theme of the film.

Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Even before it’s release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

