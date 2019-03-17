Mental Hai Kya Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After packing a memorable performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is geared up for her next release, Mental Hai Kya. The movie also features supremely talented Rajkummar Rao, who too has become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

The latest poster of Mental Hai Kya justifies the tag of the dark comedy thriller with the nuances of quirkiness in it. The poster features Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, which looks intriguing and spine-chilling at the same time.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya to get its arrival date soon.

In case you liked the poster or not, do give your feedback by rating in the poll below.

