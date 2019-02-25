Total Dhamaal Box Office: 62.40 Crores VS Weekend Collections Of Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 & More!

Total Dhamaal Box Office: Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit amongst others, is enjoying a dhamaakedar run at the box office. The movie has passed its first weekend with flying colours by raking in a total collection of 62.40 crores. It has further went onto become 2019’s highest weekend grosser but when compared to other movies in the genre, where does it stand? Let’s find out.

Housefull 3 (2016)

A plus affair at the box office, this Akshay Kumar starrer which opened at 15.21 crores continued its impressive run in the first weekend as it garnered a total of 53.31 crores. However, the pace gradually slowed down which prevented it from being as successful as its previous two versions.

Judwaa 2 (2017)

After an opening of a whopping amount of 16.10 crores, this Varun Dhawan starrer enjoyed a smooth ride at the box office over the weekend as it collected 59.25 crores. This indeed was unexpected yet overwhelming for the makers as well as Dhawan’s fans.

Fukrey Returns (2017)

The original cast – Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh & Pulkit Samrat along with the gorgeous Richa Sharma recreated their magic in 2017. The movie marked its first weekend with collections of 32.20 crores and continued its pace, ending up as a super-hit affair at the box office.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Another installment that returned in 2017 was from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. The movie just like its previous ones grabbed the masses attention, the results of which were clearly visible at the box office. It collected 87.60 crores in its first weekend, a benchmark that will be difficult for any movie from the same genre to cross.

Total Dhamaal, when compared to the above films is doing a great job in itself. The movie just like in case of its opening day numbers has surpassed 3 of the 4 movies (Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 & Fukrey Returns) and is only behind Golmaal Again, which however is ahead with a huge gap.

Now, the numbers of the first week will define the fate of this movie which released on February 22.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!