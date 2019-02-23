Total Dhamaal Box Office: 16.50 Crores VS Day 1 Of Golmaal Again, Housefull 3 & More!

Total Dhamaal Box Office: This Ajay Devgn starrer has opened on a very high note. Despite tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, the movie has surpassed all expectations and garnered 16.50 crores on its opening day. Now when compared to other comical dramas like Housefull 3, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 amongst others, where does it stand?

Golmaal Again:

Rohit Shetty has never failed to spell his magic in this genre. This being the fourth instalment of the movie continued the streak and earned a whopping amount of 30.14 crores on its Day 1 (2nd Day of Diwali). It further went onto become a super hit affair at the box office.

Housefull 3:

After two successful versions, this Sajid Khan directorial returned in 2016. The curiosity and craze of fans in case of this Akshay Kumar starrer was apparent with its opening numbers of 15.21 crores. However, it gradually wasn’t received as anticipated and ended up as a plus affair.

Judwaa 2:

Salman Khan along with director David Dhawan had left fans cracking up in waves of laughter with the first version of the movie in 1997 that was highly appreciated. The second instalment, however, saw Varun Dhawan playing the lead and witnessed a tremendous welcome with 16.10 crores. The following days also worked in favour as the total lifetime collections helped it garner the Hit title.

Fukrey Returns:

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba in 2017 reunited with the original cast and recreated the fun ride for its huge fan base. Highly appreciated and accepted after an 8.10 crores opening, this movie became a super- hit affair at the box office.

Now with 16.50 in terms of Total Dhamaal, the movie has definitely broken some records as it has its opening collections better than 3 out of the 4 films mentioned above. Although, the numbers are far behind that of Golmaal, let’s see if it manages to break records of the later in other arenas!

For now, the stand is pretty great and hopefully, it will maintain the pace in coming days.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!