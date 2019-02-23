Total Dhamaal Video Review: Was Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor & Team Successful In Recreating The 2007 Dhamaal Magic?

Total Dhamaal constituting of the original cast – Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Pahwa along with some additions like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit released yesterday. While a bunch of the audience is super excited to watch the movie, inevitable are the comparisons with the first instalment of the franchise – Dhamaal.

We saw director miserably failing when he made the sequel of the movie, Double Dhamaal, back in 2011. This time, similar to Dhamaal, he did limit himself to the segments that would work in favour of the movie but the makers seem to have given out too much in the trailer.

Unlike the previous two instalments, this one missed out on some most important actors – Sanjay Dutt, Ashish Chaudhary and while there were substitutions in the form of Mahesh Manjrekar, Devgn, Sanjai Mishra was it all really worth it?

Check out our honest video review below to know if Total Dhamaal is really a nostalgia struck right or another disappointment after Double Dhamaal:

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

