It wasn’t much ago when rumours surrounding a collaboration between actor Salman Khan & Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali ignited. The news did give all of their fans an adrenaline rush but what if we say, it’s really HAPPENING!? Yes, the duo are coming together for a love drama and here’s all the details you’re craving for.

After a long wait, looks like director has a full proof plan assuring the script, the screenplay and everything falls right in place. A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals, “Sanjay has been working on three scripts simultaneously and was in talks with several big actors. He has finally decided to go ahead with this one which will be spearheaded by Salman. Both of them have been looking to team up on a film for a while now. Everything has finally fallen into place.”

The best part about the entire news is the fact that the duo will be reaching to us sooner than expected. The movie is being said to roll out in the second half of the year and will see a 2020 release. While the female lead has yet to be roped in, SBL will be producing the music himself and the project will be a joint production of the two. Can you keep calm anymore?

“The other members of the cast will be signed soon. The female lead will be an A-lister and they are looking at a 2020 release,” the source states, adding that Bhansali will score the music himself.

Moreover, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, Prerna Singh, has herself confirmed the news as she said, “Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling.”

While both Sanjay & Salman had been looking forward to this and the conversation began even before the former’s Padmaavat, all’s well that ends well! Now only patience can help us keep calm until we witness their magnum opus!

They had last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).