Koimoi Audience Poll 2018 GRAND Finale: Ranveer Singh OR Ranbir Kapoor? Deepika Padukone OR Alia Bhatt?

It’s the 5th and the last day of the winners’ announcement of Koimoi Audience Poll 2018. Today, we are here to declare the top favourites of the voters from the remaining major categories. The last 5 main categories include- Favourite Supporting Actor, Favourite Supporting Actress, Favourite Actress, Favourite Actor and Favourite Movie.

Click here to go through the entire list of categories.

Check out the winners’ list below:

Our list of nominees was quite long with some well-deserved names, making it tough for the participants to choose one favourite amongst them. The nominees included- Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh (Padmaavat), Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur (Padmaavat), Sunny Singh as Titu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Randeep Hooda as ACP Loha Singh (Baaghi 2), Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed (Raazi), Vicky Kaushal as Kamli (Sanju), Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt (Sanju), Ashutosh Rana as Santosh Anand (Mulk), Siddharth Jadhav as Santosh Tawade (Simmba) and Ashutosh Rana as Nityanand Mohile (Simmba).

Out of total 6,828 votes, Vicky Kaushal (Sanju) has emerged victorious with 48.18% (3,290 votes) by beating Shahid Kapoor’s 18.83% (1,286 votes) and Paresh Rawal’s 6.12% (418 votes).

Just like the supporting actors category, the Favourite Supporting Actress too, comprised of some brilliant performances. The nominees included- Swara Bhasker (Veere Di Wedding), Ishita Raj Sharma (Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety), Anushka Sharma (Sanju), Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), Katrina Kaif (Zero), Diana Penty (Parmanu) and Shikha Talsania (Veere Di Wedding).

With 51.39% (1,407 votes) out of total 2,738 votes, Surekha Sikri is at the top spot. With 10.88% (298 votes), Diana Penty is a runner-up, while Katrina Kaif with 10.34% (283 votes), is at third.

In the age were the leading ladies are not just a ‘glamour addition’, 2018 was a memorable one. The Favourite Actress nominees included- Deepika Padukone as Padmavati (Padmaavat), Anushka Sharma as Rukhsana (Pari), Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur (Hichki), Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan (Raazi), Shraddha Kapoor as a mysterious girl (Stree) and Neena Gupta as Priyamvada Kaushik (Badhaai Ho).

Out of total 6,014 votes, Deepika Padukone emerged victorious with 32.72% (1,968 votes) by beating Alia Bhatt’s 31.14% (1,873 votes) and Neena Gupta’s 15.35% (923 votes).

Not 4 or 5, but 10 performers made it to the list with their breakthrough acts. The Favourite Actor nominees included- Akshay Kumar (PadMan), Ajay Devgn (Raid), Amitabh Bachchan (102 Not Out), Rishi Kapoor (102 Not Out), John Abraham (Parmanu), Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Rajkummar Rao (Stree), Ayushmann Khurrana (AndhaDhun), Yash (KGF), Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor grabbed the first spot with 35.98% (3,548 votes) out of total 9,860 votes. Ayushmann Khurrana is at the second spot with 17.03% (1,679 votes), while Akshay Kumar got placed at third with 16.64% (1,641 votes).

Now, coming to the most important category of the Favourite Movie, the list comprised of some terrific content-driven offerings and that too of varied genres. The nominees were- Sanju, Padmaavat, Simmba, Badhaai Ho, PadMan, Raazi, Raid, AndhaDhun and Stree.

With 23.41% (1,025 votes) out of 4,379 votes, Sanju is the most favourite movie of 2018. AndhaDhun grabbed a second spot with 22.7% (994 votes), while Badhaai Ho ended up at third place with 10.94% (479 votes).

Congratulations to all the winners!

