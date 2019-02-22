Monish Bahl: Not Sooraj Pancholi Or Athiya Shetty But I Was The First One Salman Khan Gave A Break In Bollywood

After launching actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and Aayush Sharma; Salman Khan has launched two new faces now. In the upcoming movie Notebook, which is directed by Nitin Kakkar, will see Monish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

The trailer of their debut film was launched today by the man himself, Salman in an event today. The families of both the debutantes were present at the trailer launch.

During the launch event, the Kick actor said that he only launch deserving actors. He said, “I launch deserving candidates, not anybody.”

Salman while introducing Zaher shared a personal story on how he owes ₹2011 to Iqbal, and then went on to say how hardworking Zaheer is. “I know him from the time he was not even conceived. I still owe his father ₹ 2011. Now, he (Zaheer) will repay for me. Last five years he has worked very hard, he has worked with me, trained with me, and he was the assistant (director) for on Jai Ho. if I don’t like something he does, I kill him, I make him do it over and over again,” he said.

While introducing Pranutan, Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Salman said, “I remember Mohnish used to be shooting three shifts when I was struggling. I used to model and assist a bit and work out in the gym, and as I was underage, he used to pay for me. The manager of that gym didn’t have much respect for me, I don’t think he even does now. He would make sure I am not in the gym, so whenever he was not there Mohnish would help me sneak in and pay for me too. One day, I was working out, Mohnish comes and tells me how he is tired of working round the clock, he had completed a schedule in Hyderabad, and then Mumbai. He said that it was too tiring for him and that he wishes that God gives him a break. Next week his film Teri Baahon Mein released. God did listen to him and gave him the longest break of his life (laughs). Then I got a film called Maine Pyar Kiya. The first person to sign me, Raj Babu (Raj Kumar Barjatya), he passed away yesterday, god bless his soul. So I went and met Raj Babu, they signed me for the film. It had a negative lead, so I suggested to him that he should try Mohnish Behl. Raj Babu was apprehensive to offer Mohnish a negative role as he was Nutan ji’s son. I then went to Sagar Sangeet, Nutan ji’s residence in Cuff Parade (south Mumbai), and she convinced Raj Babu that Mohnish could do it.”

On this, Mohnish said, “Athiya and Sooraj are not the first people he gave a break in Bollywood, I was the first one. And after giving me a break. And, after giving me that break sees where his career went.”

Notebook is slated to release on March 29, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!