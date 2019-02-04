Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: From Surekha Sikri To Swara Bhasker, Choose Your Favourite Supporting Actress!

Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: We saw movies in which leading stars captured the screen with their persona. But there were few performances that supported the narrative as much as the leading stars did. From Surekha Sikri to Diana Penty, let’s list out few of the important supporting performances (actress).

SWARA BHASKER – VEERE DI WEDDING

Swara Bhasker shines from them all! From all the four girls, our money was on either Swara or Shikha after watching the trailer & Swara rules the pack. She has looked hot and delivered her lines and emotions perfectly.

ISHITA RAJ SHARMA – SONU KI TITU KI SWEETY

One scene that comes to all of our minds after reading Ishita’s name in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is of her touching Alok Nath’s feet in a bikini. Amidst all the three leads trying to capture the screen space, Ishita did her bit to stand out of all.

ANUSHKA SHARMA – SANJU

Anushka Sharma, in Sanju, looked refreshing & does her part well. She supported Sanju’s story in the film and was in her character throughout.

SUREKHA SIKRI – BADHAI HO

Surekha Sikri as Dadi is the biggest take away from this gem of a film. She has got some hilarious dialogues to mouth and the way she delivers them levels up the fun.

KATRINA KAIF – ZERO

We repeat, Katrina Kaif has never looked so HOT before! Though she gets a very limited scope but impresses big time. She has carried the cockiness of a big movie star very well, displaying her inner incompleteness at the same time.

DIANA PENTY – PARMANU

Diana Penty had a substantial role in Parmanu and has a seeti-maar scene in the climax. She looks beautiful as always!

SHIKHA TALSANIA – VEERE DI WEDDING

Shikha Talsania ups her game & delivers a very good performance. She’s just effortless & gets a major chunk of screen presence in the movie. She’s a talent to look out for.

