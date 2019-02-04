SHOCKING: Munna Bhai 3 To Go On Floors This Year Without Rajkumar Hirani?

Munna Bhai 3 is a long time pending now and there are regular rumours about it surfacing on the internet. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, Munna Bhai is amongst the most-loved franchises of Bollywood. It’s been more than a decade now since Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

With Rajkumar Hirani’s name muddling in the #MeToo allegations, there are now talks in B-town that search for a new director is on. Things are not official as of now but talks are already making the rounds in the industry. It’s also being said, Mr Chopra is hoping to put the movie on floors this year.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, in a conversation with Indian Express, said “I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year.”

Recently Arshad was asked about a woman’s allegation that Hirani sexually assaulted her during the shoot of Sanju, Arshad told IANS: “For me, to pass any sort of judgement or come to a conclusion is absolutely wrong because I don’t know exactly about the case. I don’t know how much truth is there or how credible this accusation is. Has the proper investigation been done? I don’t know about all that.

“I personally don’t like to jump to conclusions and pass my judgment and suddenly start looking at a person differently. I cannot do that, it’s not right to do that. What do I feel about Raju? I think he is a fabulous gentleman. He is a lovely guy. My association with him is so long, and I have never seen one wrong thing about him.” Arshad, who has worked with the director in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, said he has never seen Hirani behave inappropriately.

Only time will tell the fate of this franchise whose third part is due since years now. Till the time comes, we just hope justice is done to both the film as well as to the person who is untrue in this controversy.

