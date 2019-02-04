Dabangg 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Malaika Arora? Here’s Who’ll Be Doing An Item Number!

The previous two installments of Salman Khan’s blockbuster – Dabangg has seen Malaika Arora as Munni & Bollywood’s Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sizzle the dance floor with their best moves. With Dabangg 3 retaining Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead, here’s who (out of the two mentioned above) will be seen performing an item number this time.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, brother Arbaaz Khan who will be directing the film has already approached Kareena for a sizzling item number and the conversation regarding the same is on-going. While the confirmation around the same has not been officially made, Bebo has already given a nod. Meanwhile, the discussion is now revolving around whether to reprise Fevicol Se or to come up with a new number altogether.

On the other hand, owing to the recent separation of Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan – there were already reports of a cold war between Salman and her. Now it seems to be reflecting quite clearly as Malaika is reportedly not being considered for the project at all.

Albeit, both the ladies were extremely gorgeous and totally nailed their moves in their respective songs. While, we’re not sure if we would be able to choose one, if you had a choice, whom would you want to see in the item number in Dabangg 3? Vote now and share your views on the entire saga in the comment section below!

