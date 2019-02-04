Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Day 3: Sees Polarized Response In Line With Its Theme

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Day 3: It has collected on expected lines over the weekend. It was never the kind of film that would have set the Box Office on fire and the numbers pretty much prove that as well. The weekend numbers have come out to be 13.53 crores after Sunday collections emerged as 5.58 crores.

As is shown in the narrative of the film as well, the taboo subject meant that the audience response in real life was polarized as well. Some watched the film and liked it, some didn’t and some chose to stay away. This means eventually the film was catering to a niche audience and this is what is resulting in some sort of footfalls.

The film needs to be stable now and in the upwards of at least 2 crore per day till the end of week. This is required so that the film can take maximum advantage of the open second week ahead. There is no notable release next and if this Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film can boast of consistent collections this week then it can gain further in days to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

