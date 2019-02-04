MondayMotivation: Today’s #FilmyDialogueOfTheDay Features Shah Rukh Khan & His Unmatchable Charm!

Start your Fantastic February with this dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan. It becomes the first dialogue to getting mentioned in the newest category of ‘#FilmyDialogueOfTheDay’. Following the trend of #MondayMotivation, let’s initiate with some inspiring lines from the man who speaks to motivate us.

This dialogue is from Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) and will surely stay with us forever. It’s a part of the monologue which made every one of us say, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

